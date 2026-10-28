The Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and one of the best players who may or may not be available is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The trade rumors around Taylor picked up steam on Tuesday, when the 2-5 Colts traded two of their other best players away in offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts have already fired general manager Chris Ballard. Could the team be holding a fire sale?

These developments have apparently put Taylor's family on edge. His wife, Ayanna, has been posting about trade rumors on social media, and says it already feels like she's on a different team since the Colts traded away wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Zaire Franklin this offseason. However, Nelson getting traded this week has her wondering if she should start packing her bags.

"But now Chris Ballard gets fired, Quenton Nelson is traded, is literally anybody safe on this team?" Ayanna said on Instagram. "I've never known the Colts organization without these people, and it kind of feels like rookie year all over again. So naturally, my mind is spiraling.

"Is this the start of the trading frenzy? What does this mean for my husband and I? Do I need to start packing our bags? Are we even going to be spending our daughter's first Halloween together? Will we make it to game day, or was last week the last time my husband will be putting on a Colts jersey? ...

This was not the first video Ayanna has made chronicling Indy's current situation. She has even laid out the timeline of the Colts' fall from grace. Jonathan Taylor doesn't have a problem with her speaking her mind, and he was even asked about the videos following the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think it's been out there already, so I think her adding [to it] doesn't really change anything," Taylor said, via The Athletic. "You know everybody's on TikTok these days. So, you just have to come into work and stay focused."

Taylor joined the Colts as a second-round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2020 NFL Draft. His 8,185 rushing yards rank second in franchise history behind Edgerrin James, while his 77 rushing touchdowns rank first. Despite the Colts' struggles this season, Taylor has been productive on the ground. His 587 yards rushing through seven games rank fifth in the NFL, and his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for first.

Unlike Nelson and Buckner, Taylor is signed through 2028 and would be a massive addition for a contender if the price is right. Some teams that could be interested? According to CBS Sports' Zach Pereles, the Seahawks, Broncos and Giants could be good landing spots for the running back.