The free agent talent pool at tight end is about to get even richer. Jonnu Smith is about to join the fray of available tight ends as the Atlanta Falcons are releasing him, according to ESPN.

Smith will be one of the top-available tight ends this offseason, joining the likes of Hunter Henry, Dalton Schultz, Gerald Everett, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Irv Smith, among others.

The 28-year-old Smith spent just one year in Atlanta, catching off 50 of 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns. Smith set career highs in receptions and yards last season, while his touchdown tally was his highest since 2020, when he caught eight touchdowns with the Titans.

Jonnu Smith ATL • TE • #81 TAR 70 REC 50 REC YDs 582 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Here's an early look at several possible team fits for Smith, a productive player who can fill multiple rolls inside an offense as a blocker, red zone target and complementary piece.

Smith has familiarity with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was Smith's OC in Tennessee the year Smith caught eight touchdowns. Smith would complement what the Steelers already have at the position in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Washington is more of a blocker, while Freiermuth, while good, has struggled with injuries to this point in his career.

Cincinnati changes starting tight ends on an annual basis, and it will do so again this year. Smith makes a lot of sense for them because he is a complementary piece who can aid a quarterback in the red zone. In Cincinnati, Smith could help increase Joe Burrow's productivity while opening things up for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Smith would be a nice replacement in the event the Texans lose Schultz in free agency. Smith could be a nice safety valve for C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a monster rookie season.

Like Houston, Los Angles is slated to lose its starting tight end with Everett set to test the open market. Adding Smith would make sure the Chargers don't have a drop-off at the tight end position, which is key given that Justin Herbert may lose another weapon if Austin Ekeler departs in free agency.

Yes, the 49ers have George Kittle. But Kittle isn't getting any younger (he'll be 31 in October) and has dealt with several notable injuries over the years. Adding Smith would give the 49ers more depth at tight end while giving Brock Purdy another reliable target. Money would likely determine whether the 49ers are an option for Smith, who proved in Atlanta with Kyle Pitts that he is OK playing second-fiddle when it comes to sharing the position with another player.