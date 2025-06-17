The Miami Dolphins are looking to rebound after an 8-9 campaign in 2024 that had them on the outside looking in on the playoffs. While last year didn't produce enough wins for the Dolphins, they did get a notable boost on offense from Jonnu Smith. The veteran tight end was unlocked in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense, registering career marks in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. All that led to his first career Pro Bowl nod, but now his future with the organization is in doubt.

Smith, who is entering the final year of his contract, has been at the center of trade rumors amid negotiations with Miami's front office on a possible extension. He sat out of mandatory minicamp as the two sides seek some sort of resolution, but it doesn't sound like things have moved in any substantial direction.

"Nothing has been resolved yet," Drew Rosenhaus, Smith's agent, told WSVN 7 on Sunday of his client's contract talks with the Dolphins brass. "It's still an ongoing situation."

Rosenhaus also described the conversations with the organization as "still fluid."

That seems to leave the door open for an outcome that doesn't include Smith remaining in South Beach. If that's the road we're heading down, let's dive into a trio of logical landing spots that Smith could be dealt to.

Pittsburgh has been the team most linked to Smith, with the Steelers and Dolphins reportedly having on-again, off-again trade discussions revolving around the veteran tight end. Of course, the tie between Smith and the Steelers is obvious, with Arthur Smith slotted in as the offensive coordinator. Not only did Smith coach him in Tennessee with the Titans, but the two also reunited in Atlanta when Smith was head coach for the Falcons.

Clearly, there is an affinity for the player on the part of Smith, and he would give the Steelers another pass-catching weapon. While Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, they also dealt away George Pickens to the Cowboys. With Aaron Rodgers now in town, they'll likely need another outlet in the passing attack, which Smith could fill.

Los Angeles is currently slated to have the most amount of cap space in the NFL next offseason, which would make any sort of Smith extension (assuming him agreeing to one is part of any trade) more than palatable.

He'd also bolster what is not the deepest tight end room that you'll find in the NFL. At the moment, Will Dissly is the top tight end on the Chargers depth chart after a 2024 season during which he caught 50 balls for 481 yards and two touchdowns. Smith's production was about double what Dissly put together, so Justin Herbert would conceivably be getting an upgrade at that spot. They did add Tyler Conklin on a one-year, $3 million deal back in March, but that shouldn't preclude L.A. from this type of trade if it wanted to pursue it.

New York is desperate for a boost on offense after registering the third-lowest yards per play average (4.7) and second-lowest points per game (16.1) in the NFL last season. This offseason, the Giants revamped the quarterback room, bringing in the likes of Russell Wilson (the likely Week 1 starter) and Jameis Winston, along with drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round earlier this spring.

No matter if it's Wilson or eventually Dart under center, it'd behoove the Giants to give either quarterback a capable tight end as the security blanket. Currently, 2024 fourth-round pick Theo Johnson is atop the depth chart, and while he had his moments during his rookie season, he's hardly a guarantee to anchor the position group. If he is able to keep up his production from last season, it wouldn't be that shocking to see Smith come in and compete for the second-most targets on the team behind ascending star receiver Malik Nabers.