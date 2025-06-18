After trade talks taking place this offseason surrounding Jonnu Smith, the tight end opted out of the Miami Dolphins mandatory minicamp. Head coach Mike McDaniel didn't give any details on the ongoing situation, other than to confirm that the Pro Bowler would not be present.

"You will not see Jonnu on the field today, or this week," McDaniel said. "That's something that we've been in communication with and I don't really need to get into personal matters. I'm not really hiding anything, it's just not about today and I'm better suited to answer questions about that."

Smith's agent Drew Rosenhaus said contract talks were "still fluid," adding, "Nothing has been resolved yet. It's still an ongoing situation."

McDaniel has previously said the team wants to keep Smith, but other reports have said instead of giving him a new contract, the team is looking to trade the tight end, with the Pittsburgh Steelers as one name reportedly engaging in talks.

Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal in 2024, and is scheduled to make $4.8 million in 2025. He clearly feels his performance last season -- setting three different single-season tight end franchise records for the Dolphins with 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns -- is deserving of a raise.

Rosenhaus has said previously the 29-year-old would prefer to stay in Miami.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami. That's his first choice," Rosenhaus told the Miami Herald earlier this month. "... He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... His dream team is the Dolphins."

Smith began his career in 2017 as a Tennessee Titans third-round pick, where he stayed until 2020. He then spent two seasons with the New England Patriots before one year with the Atlanta Falcons.