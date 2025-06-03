It's fair to say the future of Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is very much up in the air. Last week, ESPN reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had engaged the Dolphins on trade talks centered around Smith, who expressed interest in reworking his contract. However, ESPN then reported that the Dolphins were unlikely to trade Smith, with agent Drew Rosenhaus explaining the tight end's preference is to remain in Miami. Now, things have changed once again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that trade talks between the Steelers and Dolphins are still alive. Smith's preference may be to remain in Miami, but it appears he wants a raise from the $4.8 million he's scheduled to make this upcoming season. In 2024, Smith set three different single-season tight end franchise records for the Dolphins, recording 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Just three tight ends recorded more receiving yards than Smith last year: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami. That's his first choice," Rosenhaus told the Miami Herald. "This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end. ... He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team's single Pro Bowl player. He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins."

Smith and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have a long history, as the two worked together with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers, whose quarterback situation remains a question mark as Aaron Rodgers ponders his future, are clearly interested in boosting their offense after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN also reported that the Steelers will host free-agent wideout Gabe Davis on a visit this week. Davis was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just one season into a three-year, $39 million deal he signed with the franchise last offseason. The former Buffalo Bill caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games before suffering a torn meniscus. Davis famously caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo's 42-36 overtime loss in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs.