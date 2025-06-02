Despite Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith coming off the best season of his eight years in the NFL, he has been at the center of trade chatter since the season's end. Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN-7 that his client's preference is to remain in place as a Dolphin.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami," Rosenhaus said. "That's his first choice. This is where he lives in the off-season. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end.

"... He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team's single Pro Bowl player. He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins."

Smith recorded 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season, topping his previous career best marks of 50 and 582 the previous season, also with the Dolphins. While his time in Miami has been successful, the financial realities of breakout seasons quickly come into play.

Smith enters the second season of his two-year deal with Miami and will make $3.49 million in 2025. Having increased his worth considerably, Smith's price tag will increase when the time comes to negotiate his next contract. That could make offloading Smith via a trade an attractive option for Miami.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show last week and said the possibility of the Dolphins offloading defensive back Jalen Ramsey -- who has been at the center of his own storm of trade rumors -- could open the door for Miami to retain Smith.

"I think Jonnu Smith wants to make money," Rapoport said. "There have been some teams that have nosed around some veteran tight ends. Jonnu Smith is one. Kyle Pitts is another.



"It feels to me like he wants more money and would like to stay. I know he wants a lot. We'll see what they end up doing. But again, going back to the Ramsey thing, if they are able to trade Jalen Ramsey, that's $21 million ... trading Ramsey might help Jonnu Smith get the contract he wants."

Should Miami trade Smith, their tight end room would feature Pharoah Brown, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner, who combined for 23 receptions, 181 yards and no touchdowns in the 2024 season, as well as undrafted rookie Jalin Conyers.