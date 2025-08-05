The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2025 season after he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy, the team announced Tuesday. Addison, who is still able to practice and play during the preseason, will miss the Vikings' games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The suspension is a result of Addison's arrest in July 2024 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released from custody two hours after his arrest and was charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content over California's legal limit of 0.8 percent. Last month, Addison agreed to a plea of a lesser charge in order to settle the case.

A year earlier, Addison was cited for speed and reckless driving after allegedly going 140 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone at 3 a.m. He ultimately pled guilty to a petty misdemeanor which resulted in him paying a fine and having his driver's license temporarily revoked.

A former first-round pick, Addison enjoyed a successful college career that included winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2021 while playing for the University of Pittsburgh. He's been a solid No. 2 receiver in Minnesota while playing alongside perennial All-Pro Justin Jefferson. He caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 (his rookie season) and caught 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season.

With Addison out, the Vikings will have to rely more on Jefferson, fellow wideouts Jalen Nailor, rookie third-round pick Tai Felton, and fellow backups Lucky Jackson and Rondale Moore.