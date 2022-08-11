Social media clips have proven over time that the whole story isn't fully told, such is the case with Philadelphia Eagles rookies Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens. Davis and Jurgens have been through epic battles trying to improve their craft this summer, yet a big victory by Davis significantly raised his stock during the Eagles open practice to fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

A clip went viral of Davis bull rushing Jurgens into the abyss during the open practice, exciting Eagles fans over what the rookie defensive tackle can do to opponents this season. Davis doesn't like the clip -- because it doesn't tell the whole story.

"I hate it, honestly. I just feel like it shows — it's very one-sided," Davis said. "You see one rep, but you don't see Cam just blocking me, and getting me at practice, and getting me at the other reps. I always say, 'Looks can be deceiving,' so one rep and it goes viral, whatever, whoop-da-whoop.

"Cam is holding his own. He's a very good player and it's just good competition."

Jurgens has beaten Davis in one-on-ones throughout camp, having an impressive performance against the Eagles first-round pick last week when the two squared off. Davis has won his share of matchups too, which is why the one video doesn't paint the whole picture.

Both Jurgens and Davis are going to have significant roles on the 2022 Eagles. Jurgens is taking first team reps at center with Jason Kelce out (elbow) and Davis is going to rotate at defensive tackle with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox. They'll get to demonstrate their abilities in the Eagles preseason opener against the New York Jets Friday night.

"I look forward to competition. We're in this business to compete," Davis said. "To go against him, it makes me better and it makes him better. To be able to go against each other every day is an iron sharpens iron mentality. I always look at competition as getting me better.