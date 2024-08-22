PHILADELPHIA -- There's something different about Jalen Carter this year.

Carter has been dominant in nearly every Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice. If the Eagles could pick an MVP of training camp, Carter's name would likely be at the top of the list. This dominance was shown at times in Carter's rookie season, but is significantly more consistent in Year 2.

So what's the secret? Why is Carter so much better?

"Technique to me," Davis said. "Jalen is quick laterally, so you can make sure we work laterally. But also it has to be like curveballs. We all have a curveball. I'm more of a power dude but, you know, I'm trying to work more finesse when it comes to, you know, everybody's expecting power.

"So when they expect power, you can work finesse. So little things like that."

Carter has been having a strong get-off at the line of scrimmage throughout camp. There's usually three to five plays during the 11-on-11 drills where he finds himself in the backfield, creating pressure or being the instigator in stopping the run.

The crazy part about Carter's technique improvements? Here's still working on them.

"I'm still working on my hands, getting them inside,' Carter said. "When I'm watching, my hands are like lobsters right now. I'm trying to get them inside. That's really my main key is my hands.

"I feel everything else is doing good, but still have stuff to work on."

Some of that stuff Carter is working on has come from Eagles legend Fletcher Cox, who Carter remains in contact with (and Cox is always a call away).

"He wanted me to be strong and work on my bull rush," Carter said. "I'm a lot of finesse and stuff and try to work people to get their body off balance to take advantage of that, but he said I'm pretty strong and he wanted to see me start bulling a lot more."

The runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, Carter won't reveal his goals for 2024. Based on training camp, it's clear the sky's the limit for what Carter can accomplish this season.