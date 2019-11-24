Jordan Howard reportedly out for Eagles, Alshon Jeffery to play vs. Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play another week without starting running back Jordan Howard. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Howard will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury, the second consecutive game the team's No. 1 running back has missed. The Eagles will have Alshon Jeffery (ankle) available for the game, but Nelson Agholor will miss with a knee injury. All three players were listed as questionable for Sunday.

Howard was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but was not cleared for contact. With Howard out, Jay Ajayi will split the carries with Miles Sanders, who will be the No. 1 running back. The Eagles have an expanded role for Ajayi, one week after they signed him to the roster.

"He's had a good week," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "Got him mixed in with the offense this week and got him up to speed. He's up on protections and he's up on the run game, so expect to play him a little bit more possibly, yes."

The Eagles signed wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad and placed safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Ward will man the slot in place of Agholor as the Eagles will have a wide receiver core of Jeffery, Ward, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Philadelphia had an expanded role for Arcega-Whiteside, the team's 2019 second-round pick last week, as he finished with one catch for 29 yards in 19 snaps ... his highest snap count since Week 3.

"He did some nice things in the game, even though the ball necessarily didn't come his way," Pederson said earlier in the week. "He ran some really good routes. He played physical. The signs of him getting work in practice kind of paid off in the game, and it'll just give him more confidence moving forward.

"I'm excited again this week depending on where Alshon [Jeffery] is at the end of the week to play. Again, it just goes back to young players, sometimes it takes time. It takes time to kind of settle into their role, to understand their role, and then to understand our game, to be able play fast and to play at a high level, and he showed some of that (last) Sunday."