Jordan Love is going to parlay his big debut season as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback into a shiny new contract. Love's representatives are expected to address his contract situation with the Packers this spring, according to NFL Media.

Given the success Love has had this season, the 2020 first-rounder could land a massive contract extension that is in line with what the league's other top passers have received in recent years, per the report.

Love signed a one-year, $22.5 million extension last offseason that would keep him under contract through next season. But given how well he has played this season, the expectation is that he will have a brand new deal by the time next season begins.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Green Bay's brass has long believed that Love was a worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers, and this season has all but confirmed it. Following Green Bay's 3-6 start, Love has thrown 21 touchdowns and just one interception over the past nine games. That includes last weekend's near-perfect performance in Green Bay's upset win over the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend. Love threw three touchdowns in the Packers' 48-32 win.

Love can only help himself from here regarding his future extension as he and the rest of the Packers attempt to knock off the NFC's top-seeded 49ers on Saturday night.