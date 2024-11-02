It's Halloween week, but Jordan Love isn't scared of playing through pain. After Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted a "high level of concern" over the quarterback's newly sustained groin injury, Love told reporters on Wednesday he thinks it's "realistic" he'll play against the Detroit Lions in Sunday's Week 9 matchup.

Love didn't practice Wednesday, but was out there in the rain during Thursday's practice, running drills with some teammates. He was in a helmet and pads, throwing and handing the ball off, doing ball security drills. And while he was again a limited participant Friday and officially listed as questionable to play, he's expected to suit up for the massive NFC North showdown, per The Athletic.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 61.7 YDs 1547 TD 15 INT 9 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

Love noted that not being able to practice during portions of the week isn't ideal, but isn't a deal breaker on whether or not he will play. Now that he's had some time on the practice field, he'll likely feel more confident going into Sunday's matchup.

"Definitely it's not the ideal scenario for going into a big week," Love said earlier this week. "[Still, I'm trying to] get back as fast as possible, even with the bye being next week."

It's an echo of the approach Love took earlier this season, when he returned from an MCL sprain suffered in Week 1 after just a two-game absence, despite initial fears he could be lost for an extended portion of the 2024 campaign. Backup Malik Willis went 2-0 replacing Love in September, and helped the Packers seal Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars once Love left the game in the third quarter.

Willis was in line for another start against Detroit in the event Love wasn't ready, but it seems like the Packers starting quarterback is going to give it a go.