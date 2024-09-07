Friday night was not a good one for Green Bay Packers fans. In addition to seeing their team lose a tightly contested game to the Philadelphia Eagles, Packers fans saw their quarterback, Jordan Love, sustain a knee injury near the end of Green Bay's 34-29 setback.

Tests have revealed that Love sustained an MCL sprain, according to NFL Media, following a previous report that Love's ACL was intact. He's expected to miss some time, per ESPN, but the injury is not believed to be season-ending.

The injury occurred during the Packers' final possession on Friday when Love was hit by linebacker Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Jalen Carter while getting the ball to running back Josh Jacobs.

Malik Willis, a 2022 third-round pick whom Green Bay recently traded for, finished the game for the Packers. He threw an incomplete pass to Romeo Doubs on his first snap before he was sacked on the game's final play.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

The is obviously not the start of the year the Packers envisioned for Love, who signed a massive contract extension this offseason following his successful first year as Green Bay's starting quarterback. He threw 32 touchdowns during the 2023 regular season while helping lead the Packers to an unexpected wild card berth. He then compiled a near-perfect passer rating during Green Bay's upset win over Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

Against the Eagles, Love went 17 of 34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception prior to his injury, an injury that is still being evaluated.

So, what does Love's injury mean for the Packers? And who could be some possible replacements? We explored both of those questions here.