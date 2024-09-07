The Green Bay Packers' hopes of contending in 2024 may have taken a serious hit. In the season-opening, 34-29 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, quarterback Jordan Love suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury on the third-to-final play of the game. The Athletic reports Love will get an MRI when the Packers land back in Green Bay, but an ankle injury has been ruled out at this point. Love's ACL is also in tact based on initial tests, per NFL Media, but he will undergo additional scans to determine the specific nature of the injury.

While Love was attempting to lead a game-winning drive with less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest, the $220-million quarterback was twisted around as he attempted to fight through defenders in the pocket before dumping the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs. Love was in clear distress after hitting the ground, but ultimately limped off the field with trainers.

When asked about Love's status following the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur simply responded with, "I don't know." Before exiting the contest, Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The young Packers are viewed as a potential NFC contender this season. Following a 9-8 campaign in 2023, which led to a playoff berth and eventual postseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers appear to be a team ready to take that next step with a young quarterback that threw 23 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions in the final 10 games of his first full season as starter. That one season netted Love a four-year extension worth $220 million in July.

Losing Love is something that would drastically affect the Packers' outlook in 2024. His backup is the 25-year-old Malik Willis, who Green Bay traded a seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for just a couple weeks ago. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst chose him over Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, so could they simply move forward with the former third-round pick out of Liberty?

Willis doesn't have much NFL experience, as he's started just three games, winning one of them, and has thrown for a total of 350 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. However, Willis has made clear strides in his development over the past few seasons, and is an intriguing dual-threat talent.

If the Packers do decide to find Love's replacement outside of the building, here are a few options:

Speaking of former Titans quarterbacks, not only is Tannehill the best available free-agent quarterback, but he knows a little bit about coming in and saving a team's season. Back in 2019, Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota under center and helped Tennessee win seven of its final 10 games. The Titans earned a playoff berth thanks to their strong finish, then defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens on their home field before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. It earned Tannehill NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Tannehill retained the job of starting quarterback for the Titans for the next four seasons, going 39-24 as the starter with two AFC South titles. After being sidelined due to an ankle injury in 2023, he was replaced by rookie Will Levis.

The 36-year-old Tannehill said this offseason he was looking for the right opportunity. While he will have to come in and quickly learn the offense, opportunities don't get much better than this.

The Packers would need to trade for Winston, who is currently slated as the Cleveland Browns' backup behind Deshaun Watson, but the former No. 1 overall pick would be an excellent replacement for Love. Not only is the 30-year-old veteran a natural leader whom the young Packers could rally around, but he's one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL who can still sling it.

Winston is famous (infamous?) for the first-ever "30 and 30" season in 2019, where he threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while leading the league in passing yards with 5,109 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After being replaced by Brady, Winston signed with the rival New Orleans Saints and threw for 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and won six of 10 starts in four total seasons.

The Western Kentucky product found himself on the outside looking in with the Patriots QB room, and he is now on the practice squad of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Packers fans know a little something about Zappe, as his first NFL action came at Lambeau Field. When Brian Hoyer went down with a concussion in a Week 4 matchup vs. the Packers back in 2022, the rookie Zappe came in and completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown, while taking Aaron Rodgers to overtime.

In all, Zappe is 4-4 as a starter and has thrown for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. If you're looking for a younger player with a big arm who once caught the eye of Bill Belichick, you have it in Zappe.