It took two games for one of the NFL's top quarterbacks to sustain a potentially serious injury. Near the end of his team's 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited the contest after injuring his knee. Saturday's tests revealed that Love reportedly sustained an MCL sprain.

Malik Willis replaced Love for the final snaps of Friday night's loss, and while he may be Love's temporary replacement with Love set to miss time, the job could also go to Sean Clifford, who was released during final roster cuts but immediately resigned to the practice squad.

Here are five fast facts about the Packers' second-year quarterback.

Sean Clifford QB CMP% 100.0 YDs 37 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 37

Accuracy issues

Clifford's preseason stats weren't anything to write home about. He completed 51.2% of his passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Clifford also rushed three times for 16 yards.

Sure, part of Clifford's accuracy issues in the preseason could be attributed to playing with backups and makeshift lineups. But it likely contributed to Willis being ranked ahead of him on the depth chart. Clifford's completion percentage looks worse when you consider that Michael Pratt completed 65.7% of his throws for the Packers this preseason.

Little regular season experience

Clifford has attempted just one regular season pass, but it went for 37 yards during Green Bay's Week 17 win over the Vikings last season.

In regular season play, Clifford has also run the ball three times for a total of -2 yards. His first attempt (that netted zero yards) occurred during Green Bay's season-opening win over Chicago last year. He had two more attempts (for -2 yards) during the Packers' win over the Vikings.

College experience

Clifford spent five years at Penn State and was the school's starter for four years.

Clifford took care of the ball throughout his time in State College; he threw an average of just under eight picks per season during his four years as a stater. His accuracy steadily improved. Clifford completed just 59.2% of his throws during his first year as a starter but saw that number rise to 64.4% during his final season at Penn State.

In all, Clifford finished his college career with 10,661 yards with 86 touchdowns and 31 picks. He also rushed for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Smelling the roses

Clifford's college career ended in style, as he led Penn State to a 35-21 win over Utah. He went 16 of 21 for 279 yards and two touchdowns that included an 88-yard scoring strike to Keandre Lambert-Smith.