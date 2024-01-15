Jordan Love arguably had a perfect playoff debut, even if the passer rating was barely off the mark.

In his NFL postseason debut, Love finished 16 of 21 for 272 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers crushed the Cowboys and became the first No. 7 seed in NFL history to win thanks to Love, who finished with a 157.2 passer rating.

Love tied C.J. Stroud (who finished with a 157.2 rating on Saturday) for the fourth-highest single-game passer rating in NFL playoff history. Only Terry Bradshaw (158.3 in 1976), Peyton Manning (158.3 in 2003) and Josh Allen (157.6 in 2021) had a higher mark. Love actually had the same pass completions, attempts, pass touchdowns and passer rating as Stroud -- who only had 2 more yards (274 to 272) in his playoff debut. Love's 13 yards per attempt is the most by Packers quarterback in playoff history.

The 48 points the Packers scored were tied for the second-most in a road playoff game in NFL history. Only the 1940 Chicago Bears (73-0 winner in the NFL Championship Game) scored more in a playoff game on the road. Love could have finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, but the Packers reentered him in the game in the fourth quarter for Sean Clifford and Love threw an incomplete pass.

Including the playoffs, Love has 35 passing touchdowns in his first season as a starting quarterback. That's the fourth most in NFL history, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (53), Kurt Warner (49) and Daunte Culpepper (36).

A historic debut for Love in his first playoff start, as the Packers (average age of 25 years and 214 days) became the youngest team to ever win a playoff game. The future appears very bright in Green Bay.