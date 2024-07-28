Jordan Love cashed in with a $220 million contract extension this week, prompting former Green Bay Packers mentor Aaron Rodgers to offer some financial advice and jokingly offer to sell his old Wisconsin home to the Packers' current quarterback. Now, Love has officially responded.

"Nah, man," Love said to NFL Network with a smile, agreeing with analyst Steve Smith's joke that Rodgers should give him a "hometown discount" for the property. "A-Rod, I won't be buying your house, man. But I'll go check on it, make sure it's well taken care of. But yeah, if you wanna hit me up with a deal ..."

Rodgers initially threw out the offer while congratulating Love in his own NFL Network interview a day earlier.

"I want to give a shoutout to Jordan Love becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL," Rodgers said. "J-Love, don't spend it all in one place. But if you do, I still have a house that's in Green Bay that's up for sale."

Even before his move to the New York Jets via trade last offseason, Rodgers has been publicly supportive of Love, who was drafted in the first round by Green Bay back in 2020. The two spent three seasons together, with Rodgers as the No. 1 quarterback, before Love's first opportunity as the full-time starter in 2023.

Thanks to his new $220 million deal, Love will average $55 million in per-year earnings, which is tied for the most of any position with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Rodgers, meanwhile, is due an average of $37.5 million with the Jets, fresh off a 2023 season almost entirely lost due to injury.