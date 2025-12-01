It's Toyotathon time again, which means it's once again an opportunity for Jordan Love to put up big numbers while leading the Packers to wins.

During the previous two Toyotathons -- which annually run from mid-November to early January -- the Packers went a combined 11-5 with Love throwing 28 touchdowns, two interceptions and completing 68.3% of his passes. In non-Toyotathon games, Green Bay was 7-9 with Love throwing 29 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and completing just 59.0% of his throws.

The Packers' quarterback has embraced his success during Toyotathon, which has carried over into this season. This year, Love and Toyotathon teamed up to create 250 Panini cards that include Love's numbers during the previous two Toyotathons. Each card also includes a piece of Love's Toyotathon sweater.

As alluded to earlier, Love's success during Toyotathon (which began Nov. 19) has continued this year. During his first two games of Toyotathon, Love has thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the Packers to wins over the Commanders and Lions.

Against Detroit, Love was awarded the John Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after throwing for 234 yards and four touchdowns during Green Bay's 31-24 win.

Toyotathon vs. non-Toyotathon performance (2023–25)

Category Toyotathon Non-Toyotathon Record 13–5 13–12–1 TD Passes 32 44 Interceptions 2 23 Completion % 67.8% 62.7%

Packers fans are obviously hoping that Love's success during Toyotathon continues for the remainder of the 2025 regular season, starting with Sunday's crucial matchup between the NFC North-leading Bears. The Packers will play Chicago twice in a three-week span with a home game against the 10-2 Broncos sandwiched in between.

While fans are hoping the Packers' regular season will end with some readily available playoff merch, getting hold of one of Love's exclusive Toyotathon cards may be harder to come by. But if you are determined to get one, the majority of them are currently in the trusted hands of Wisconsin Toyota dealers.

"Our dealers are the longtime guardians of Toyotathon magic. They know how to recognize the chosen few. The cards will find their way -- by destiny, not application," according to a news release for the promotion. "Maybe it's for buying a vehicle or wearing a Jordan Love jersey while taking a test drive, but our dealers will find a way to identify those who are destined to carry the magic with them."