Yes, it's only Week 2, but the Green Bay Packers have the look of a true Super Bowl contender early on in the 2025 season.

Naysayers could have potential chalked up Green Bay's 27-13 Week 1 wire-to-wire victory over Detroit, the 2024 NFL season's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game), as a product over a Lions squad still adjusting simultaneously to having both a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator. It's hard to dismiss consecutive start-to-finish wins over the Lions in Week 1 and a 27-18 victory over the 2024 NFC runner-up Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Packers Super Bowl Odds Odds NFL Rank Before Parsons trade +2200 10th After Parsons trade +1200 T-5th After 2-0 start +750 4th

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Especially since the Packers have played their ideal style of football each week -- have quarterback Jordan Love air out early to build a multi-score lead, and then let new All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and the rest of Green Bay's high-pedigree pass rush tee off on the opposing quarterback. Love connected on 12 of his first 17 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and finished the night with 292 yards passing and two passing touchdowns on 19 of 31 passing. Green Bay raced out to a 14-0 lead with a 96-yard touchdown drive and a 92-yard touchdown drive with Love completing passes of 57, 37 yards and 17 yards (twice).

TruMedia defines explosive plays as completions of over 15 yards and rushes of 12 or more yards, and the Packers already have 15 such plays through two weeks, the most in the NFL. Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs also rumbled into the end zone for a rushing touchdown for the 10th straight game

That allowed Parsons and Co. to get after 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who like Lions Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff in Week 1, was sacked four times by the Packers' pass rush. This week, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and edge rusher Rashan Gary registered one sack each, while Parsons, defensive lineman Karl Brooks, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and rookie defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell were each credited with half a sack. Even though Parsons' didn't produce gaudy sack numbers in Week 2, his pressure was relentless: NextGen Stats credited Parsons with a team-high eight quarterback pressures on 37 pass rushes for a 21.6% quarterback pressure rate. The Packers team speed and collective hustle when rallying to the football flustered both the Lions and the Commanders in each of the last two weeks. Yards after catch simply weren't available.

"It's contagious. We're getting after motherf---ers," Parsons said of the team's drive to swarm the ball on Amazon Prime's postgame show.

Unlike college football, there aren't any official rankings in the NFL -- one win equals one win -- but Green Bay has certainly cruised through a tough, two-game slate early on with back-to-back victories over two 11-win teams from a year ago. The vast majority of the 2025 NFL season remains, but the Packers made it clear they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi trophy.