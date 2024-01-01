Jordan Love's first regular season as a starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers is nearly over, with just one more game remaining. Filling the shoes of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no easy feat, but Love has done a solid job.

The Packers are currently 8-8, second in the NFC North, and if the season ended today they would make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. Part of their success has come from their offensive leader, whose stats are impressive on their own and particularly impressive if you look at them compared to the Packers' biggest rival.

This season, Love has 3,843 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. In the Chicago Bears' 104-year history, their franchise record for one season is 3,838 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns, set by Erik Kramer in 1995.

If he was on the Bears, Love would already be the franchise record holder in both passing touchdowns and yards.

The rest of the Bears' top five passing yards seasons were set by Jay Cutler. The Packers single-season passing record was set by Rodgers in 2011, with 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns.

This season, the Packers have the second-most passing touchdowns in the league. Love is currently 10th in passing yards in the NFL.

Next week, Green Bay will look to secure their spot in the playoffs with one team in their way: the Bears.

Chicago is already eliminated from the playoffs, so it will not have anything on the line except pride and trying not to get swept by their rival. The first time these teams played each other this season, the Packers won 38-20.

The Packers and Bears have faced each other the most of any two teams in NFL history. Rodgers famously said he "owned" Chicago and Love is hoping he can continue Green Bay's success. The Week 18 matchup will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.