PHILADELPHIA -- Mekhi Becton is one of the biggest free agents on the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, a player who team captain Jordan Mailata would like to remain on the offensive line.

Becton was the glue that completed one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in a decade, as the former first-round pick transitioned to right guard and earned an All-Pro vote while winning a Super Bowl championship. His resurgent season was no accident.

"I think what he learned from us probably, I mean the biggest thing is how a cohesive unit looks like," Mailata said. "Something that he can take away from this now is that he's a world champion and that he has that experience.

"I hope he comes back. That's my plea to Howie. Howie please."

The Eagles have plenty of free agents who started on the Super Bowl-championship team, and won't be able to keep all of them. One they have a shot at retaining is Becton, who signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Eagles in May and transitioned from tackle to guard this offseason. Becton ended up starting from Week 1 and never relinquished the job, being part of the first team that had more rushing yards than passing yards in a season since the 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers (including postseason).

"I'm definitely a different player than I was when I first walked in this building to where I am now," Becton said. "I feel like I got better every game that I played, every practice that I had, every rep that I had, I feel I got better."

Becton said he'd prefer to play guard next year, no matter what team he plays for. His bond with this Eagles team and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland will play a factor in the decision.

"It meant a lot man," Becton said. "Just reflecting back on the year, coming here not knowing what to expect, just coming here and waiting for my number being called then my being called very early. I accepted the challenge.

"I feel I've grown a lot. I talked to Stout. I had an exit meeting with Stout. He told me I've grown a lot. Just reflecting with him, talking to him and I see I've grown a lot."