San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason injured his left shoulder in the second quarter of the Week 6 Thursday night showdown vs. the rival Seattle Seahawks. Mason was originally listed as questionable to return, but he did return when the 49ers took the field for the second half though quickly exited again due to discomfort.

Mason was injured after an impressive 14-yard rush. While going to the ground, he landed hard on his left shoulder. Mason remained on his back for several minutes before eventually getting up and walking off the field, straight to the locker room to get an X-ray on his shoulder.

Mason rushed eight times for 65 yards before his injury. Isaac Guerendo, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Louisville, replaced him at running back.

Mason replaced All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield to begin the season, after McCaffrey stepped away to deal with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. The Georgia Tech product has been one of the big surprises of the 2024 season, as he rushed a league-high 105 times for 536 yards and three touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season. His 536 rushing yards entering Week 5 ranked second in the NFL behind Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.