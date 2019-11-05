Jordan Matthews reportedly in Philadelphia for physical, preparing for third stint with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to bring back Jordan Matthews, again. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice is reporting Matthews is currently in Philadelphia for a physical with the team, which means the Eagles are set to sign the former second-round pick for the third time.

Matthews has played six seasons in the NFL, but as a member of the Eagles is where he had his most success. Matthews led the NFL with 2,389 yards from the slot in his three NFL seasons with the Eagles -- racking up 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns with the team. Philadelphia traded Matthews and a third-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for Ronald Darby in August of 2017, where he had 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown in just 10 games.

Matthews had 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per catch in his second stint with the team when he was signed in September of the 2018 season. He took a reduced role when the Eagles traded for Golden Tate in the middle of that year, having just 11 catches for 110 yards over the final eight games. When the Eagles targeted Matthews, he was a proven deep threat down the field and a big-play receiver. Matthews also had a 37-yard touchdown catch in the team's NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Matthews in March, only to cut him in September and bring him back for a three-week stint later in the year. He was targeted once and had zero catches before being released.

The Eagles are in the market for a wide receiver after DeSean Jackson had successful surgery to repair a core muscle in his abdomen, which is expected to keep him out at least six weeks. The Eagles have received little production from their wide receivers in Jackson's absence, with Nelson Agholor having just 14 catches for 114 yards and no touchdowns over the last five games while Mack Hollins has no catches in that same stretch. Agholor and Hollins are the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers in Jackson's absence.

Matthews could easily slot into the No. 3 wide receiver slot given his familiarity with the offense and chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles didn't have many options on the free agent market, making Matthewss return the obvious choice.