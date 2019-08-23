Jordan Reed evaluated for concussion after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by Keanu Neal

Jordan Reed is getting evaluated for a concussion once again, another setback for a player who has experienced a history of head injuries. Reed took a hard hit from Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal in the first half of the Washington Redskins' third preseason game.

Reed caught a 10-yard pass from Case Keenum when Neal lowered his head with a violent helmet-to-helmet hit. Neal was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Reed had to go to the locker room as a result of the play.

Jordan Reed took a BIG shot to the head from Keanu Neal.



15 yard penalty.



Oof. Not the kind of contact you want to see guys taking, especially in preseason.



(Reed popped straight up and was fine.)#Redskins pic.twitter.com/aNVpFbriOk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 23, 2019

Reed has experienced three prior concussions in his NFL career. In 2013, Reed had a Grade 3 concussion and landed on injured reserve. He missed two weeks in 2015 with a Grade 1 concussion. He tried to hide concussion symptoms in 2016, but missed two games with his third concussion. Reed also had two separate concussions at Florida. It's all putting his football career at risk.

Reed's concussion is just his latest injury setback. While Reed made the Pro Bowl in 2016, his Grade 1 concussion and shoulder separation limited him to 66 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Reed played just six games in 2017 while battling a fractured toe along with a chest contusion and a Grade 3 hamstring tear, having just 27 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Reed underwent toe surgery last year and spent the entire offseason rehabbing, failing to run until the start of training camp. He had 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Reed had 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games during his breakout 2015 season, but suffered a concussion and knee injury that year as well.

Further tests will need to be completed, but this latest head injury is another blow to the Redskins offense.