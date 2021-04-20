Jordan Reed has decided to retire from football after attempting a comeback last season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Reed, 30, who battled numerous injuries that damaged a promising start to his career, is walking away from the game after eight total seasons in the league -- one of which (2019) he sat out due to injury. His last was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, while the other six he played in came with the Washington Football Team.

A third-round draft pick by Washington in 2013, Reed emerged into one of the game's top receiving tight ends. Reed recorded a career-high 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015, finishing tied for second amongst all tight ends in touchdown catches. His 152 catches from 2015 and 2016 ranked fifth amongst NFL tight ends and 17 touchdowns were second at his position. He earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2016 after being snubbed from the all-star event the prior season.

Head injuries were the biggest downfall of Reed's career. Reed suffered seven concussions during his NFL career, the last one forced him to miss the entire 2019 season. He also suffered hamstring injuries over the course of his eight seasons in the league.

Reed attempted a comeback last season with the 49ers, catching 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 2 behind George Kittle. He finished his career with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and and 28 touchdowns. He finished with five 100-yard receiving games in his career, the last coming in the 2015 NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers (nine catches, 120 yards, touchdown).

Reed has the 10th-most receptions (329) for a player in Washington history, despite playing just 65 of a possible 112 games.