Jordan Reed's career reportedly in jeopardy due to the amount of concussions he has suffered

The Washington Redskins have been eagerly awaiting the return of tight end Jordan Reed, but according to a new report, it's possible that his career may be over.

On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Reed's career is in jeopardy due to the amount of concussions he has suffered.

Reed took a big hit during the Redskins' Week 3 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22, and hasn't seen the field since. According to Schefter, Reed will continue to undergo testing, but he, as well as the team and doctors, "know what he is up against."

While many thought Reed would miss just a couple of weeks, the timetable for recovery continues to be pushed back. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported on Saturday that he was told Reed is still "weeks away" if he does indeed make a return to the field.

In six NFL seasons, Reed has never been able to play a full 16 games. He's dealt with numerous concussions and struggled in the recovery process, which puts him in serious danger if he were to suffer another one.

When Reed has been healthy, he's proven that he's one of the best tight ends in the NFL. In 65 career games, he has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015, when he recorded 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Schefter reports that the 29-year-old would like to keep playing, but the more time he misses, the less likely that we will see him on the field again. The Redskins would like to bring their star tight end back into the fold soon, as Washington has gotten off to a slow start, losing both of its first two games.