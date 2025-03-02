The New York Jets are once again in the quarterback market. With the two-year Aaron Rodgers experiment having failed and now coming to a close, the Jets will be looking for someone new to take snaps under center.

New York could get in the mix for one of the veterans potentially available this offseason -- Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, etc. -- and could also potentially look to trade up from the No. 7 overall pick to try to get its hands on either the University of Miami's Cam Ward (considered by most to be the top passer in this year's draft class) or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

But the Jets could also potentially turn to one of the players still on the roster, if none of those other options work out. They still have journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor in town, as well as 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis.

Travis missed his entire rookie season while rehabbing from a devastating injury suffered in his final collegiate game. According to his agent, Deiric Jackson, the previous Jets regime -- departed head coach Robert Saleh and his staff -- did not handle Travis' rehab well during his rookie year.

2025 NFL combine: One thing we learned about every AFC team in Indianapolis Jordan Dajani

"His rehab with the Jets was not the best," Jackson told ESPN. "They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely."

Travis been out since November of 2023 after suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle, and the belief is that he experienced soreness and swelling in the surgically-repaired joint. Jackson said that he's "optimistic" that Travis will be ready for 2025. It seems unlikely that a fifth-round pick coming off a major injury and extended rehabilitation process will be the answer under center, but if the Jets get locked out of the rest of the potential solutions, perhaps he gets a shot to show what he can do.