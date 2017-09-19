Jordy Nelson is reportedly '50-50' for Bengals-Packers with a quad injury
Without Nelson, the Packers' offense struggled in a loss to the Falcons
The Green Bay Packers' offense put on a disastrous display before garbage time on Sunday night, failing to keep pace with Matt Ryan and the Falcons, and there's a chance things won't get much better this coming weekend. That's because the Packers might be without their best receiver.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jordy Nelson is 50-50 with a quad injury.
Nelson sustained the injury during the loss to the Falcons and never returned to the game. Without him, Aaron Rodgers struggled to do much of anything -- besides throwing a backbreaking interception and getting rocked so hard his pass went backwards before being returned for a touchdown. This is a Packers offense that is struggling -- they scored 17 points in a win over the Seahawks and had 10 points before garbage time against the Falcons -- and to break out of their slump, they'll likely need a healthy Nelson, who totaled 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.
The Bengals might be bad on offense (they've yet to score a touchdown), but their defense is allowing just 16.5 points per game. So, the Packers could be in for another rough offensive outing, especially with Randall Cobb also dealing with a shoulder injury. Still, don't be surprised when the Packers beat the Bengals, who are so bad on offense they already fired their offensive coordinator.
From a Fantasy perspective, if you're looking to replace Nelson or Cobb, Geronimo Allison could be worth a pick up considering he's owned in just one percent of CBS Sports leagues, as our Jamey Eisenberg pointed out:
Allison could end up in a prime role if Nelson and Cobb are out, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues just in case one or both miss Week 3 against Cincinnati. Aaron Rodgers would lean on Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery and Martellus Bennett if Nelson or Cobb sit out, but Allison got five targets in Week 2 against Atlanta and finished with three catches for 24 yards. He's worth a flier in deeper leagues with 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.undefined
As Eisenberg noted, if your team features Adams, Montgomery or Bennett, you could be in luck.
