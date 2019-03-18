Jordy Nelson reportedly drawing serious interest from at least five teams, including Patriots and Seahawks

There's not always a huge market for aging wide receivers, but it seems that a big one is starting to develop for Jordy Nelson.

The veteran receiver, who was released by the Raiders last week in a cost-cutting move, is drawing some serious interest around the NFL. According to ESPN.com, multiple teams are interested in Nelson, including the Seahawks, who will host him for a visit on Tuesday. If things don't work out in Seattle, Nelson could also end up visiting the other teams that have shown interest, including the Patriots, Titans and Chiefs. The Raiders would also like to talk to Nelson, but it's not clear how high they'll be on his radar after getting cut by Oakland on March 14.

As for that visit in Seattle, Nelson has plenty of ties to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, which could make him an intriguing option.

Schneider worked in the Packers' front office back in 2008 when Green Bay selected Nelson with the 36th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Nelson then spent nine seasons with the Packers before being cut in March 2018. Schneider actually brought in Nelson for a visit last year, but the 33-year-old ended up signing with the Raiders. During his one year in Oakland, Nelson caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns.

If Nelson leaves Seattle without a deal, another intriguing option for him would be New England. The Patriots are definitely in the market for a receiver and they haven't been shy about letting everyone know. During the first week of free agency, they went after Golden Tate, Adam Humphries and Cole Beasley, but came up empty each time.

The Chiefs could also be in the market for a receiver, especially if the situation involving Tyreek Hill leads to any charges. The Chiefs receiver is currently under investigation for alleged battery involving a minor.

As for Nelson, one option that doesn't seem to be on the table right now is a return to Green Bay. With a new coaching staff in place, the Packers don't currently seem interested in bringing Nelson back, although that could eventually change. Nelson led the NFL in touchdown catches (14) as recently as 2016 while playing with the Packers.