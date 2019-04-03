Jordy Nelson says it 'would be hard to say no' if Aaron Rodgers asked him to un-retire

Earlier this offseason, longtime Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. But he may not be retired for long. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Nelson said, "it probably would be hard to say no" if Aaron Rodgers called him and asked him to un-retire and play for the Packers in 2019.

Here's the full segment where Nelson discusses how that conversation with Rodgers might go.

In nine seasons during his initial run with Green Bay, Nelson caught 550 passes for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. He began his career as a sub-package player but eventually worked his way up to being Rodgers' No. 1 target and one of the best receivers in football. From 2011 through 2016, Nelson averaged 79 catches for 1,220 yards and 11 touchdowns per season, bouncing back from a torn ACL to lead the league in touchdown catches during the final season of that stretch.

He slowed down a bit over the past couple years, however, and was released by the Raiders earlier this offseason after they swung a trade for Antonio Brown and signed Tyrell Williams. Nelson will turn 34 years old later this offseason and it's possible he has something left in the tank, but the Packers might be better off leaning into their younger players at wideout so that they can cleanly break off from the end of the Mike McCarthy era, which ended late last year. New coach Matt LaFleur will be running a different style of offense that will hopefully include more quick-breaking routes and throws between the numbers rather than the anachronistic offense the Packers have been running the past few years.