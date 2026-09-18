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🦬 Five things to know Friday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB free agents who helped or hurt themselves in 2026

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Much is made of the contract year and the motivation it brings for players to rise to the occasion and earn themselves big paydays. In a lot of cases, that's exactly how it works out.

But it's not some guarantee that soon-to-be free agents will play at a high level. Don't gloss over players like Jazz Chisholm Jr., who would have been better off hitting free agency last year than this winter. Our Matt Snyder detailed the crossroads at which Chisholm finds himself.

Snyder: "Chisholm last season was a 30-30 guy with a 122 OPS+ and 4.1 WAR. This season, he's hitting .232/.312/.403 (98 OPS+) with 19 homers and 1.4 WAR. His defense was never great, but it's been bad this season, while his strikeout rate is back up around 30% after being 27.9% last season. There's still plenty of potential to dream on and he won't have trouble finding good offers heading toward his age-29 season, but this season has been a definitive step backward."

While Chisholm hurt his case for a massive contract, a few All-Stars are in line to earn a whole lot of money this offseason. Take these guys, for instance:

Tarik Skubal , SP, Dodgers

, SP, Seiya Suzuki , RF, Cubs

, RF, Randy Arozarena, LF, Mariners

👀 NFL Week 2 upset alert, underdogs to watch

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The first week of the NFL season always delivers surprises, and the 2026 installment was no different. Could we be in for another Cardinals-over-Chargers-esque upset in Week 2? As teams figure themselves out and injuries start to play a bigger role in every matchup, there is a real chance for more chaos early in the campaign.

Maybe the Ravens should be on notice. With the potential absences of two key receivers, an 8.5-point spread is a big margin to cover against a pesky Saints team that rattled off 22 fourth-quarter points a week ago. They are among the teams our Tyler Sullivan put on upset alert. Here are a few:

Saints (+8.5) at Ravens

(+8.5) at Jaguars (+2.5) at Broncos

(+2.5) at Packers at Jets (+3.5)

If you're a fan of the underdog story, look no further than the Commanders. A handful of our experts have their eyes on Washington ahead of its trip to Jerry World, where they enter the divisional matchup with the Cowboys as four-point 'dogs. There might be some value in picking them to win outright against a Dallas team that could not stop anything on "Sunday Night Football."

Our JP Acosta says to pump the brakes on the doom and gloom surrounding the Cowboys' defense, but if there is no improvement on that side of the ball, Commanders receivers like Antonio Williams could have a field day.

☑️ Week 3 college football picks

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This week marks the start of conference play for a number of College Football Playoff hopefuls, which makes Saturday's slate the biggest one of the young season. There are three top-25 battles on the schedule, and all of them have early postseason implications. We have you covered with picks for all of the marquee matchups. To get things started, I'll turn it over to Tom Fornelli and his prediction for the rivalry battle in Oxford. He's taking Ole Miss +3, even if Sam Leavitt suits up for LSU.

Fornelli: "Trinidad Chambliss clears Sam Leavitt by a lot. Now, I've argued that Ole Miss can be too reliant on Chambliss to make miracles happen, but even so, he keeps doing it. And I can't help but think of Leavitt's turnover issues. Those three interceptions he threw against Louisiana Tech last week are not flukes. When Leavitt has faced tougher competition on the road in his career, he has been prone to making mistakes. Given the atmosphere of this game, I can't help but believe he'll make a mistake or two this Saturday as well."

This week's Big Ten on CBS game also features a CFP contender. No. 12 USC will be without freshman receiver Trent Mosely due to a knee injury, but another first-year standout should step up on the other side of the ball. Five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle returns to his home state for Saturday's contest at Rutgers, a downtrodden team that feels far removed from the incredible highs of the first Greg Schiano era.

Our pick for Trojans vs. Scarlet Knights is in. We also have predictions for these games featuring top-25 teams:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ BMW PGA Championship: Second round, 7 a.m. on Golf Channel

⚽ Chelsea at Brentford, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Cubs at Reds, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Red Sox at Rays, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Fever at Tempo, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Red Bulls at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 No. 22 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on Fox

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Current at Wave, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Yankees at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Fire at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Portland State at No. 21 Oregon, 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Saturday

⛳ BMW PGA Championship: Third round, 7 a.m. on Golf Channel

⚽ Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Cagliari at Udinese, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas, noon on ABC

🏈 Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State, noon on Fox

⚽ Inter Milan at Roma, noon on Paramount+

🏈 Troy at No. 20 Missouri, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network Plus

🏀 Mercury at Wings, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Barcelona at Sevilla, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 Florida State at No. 10 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 No. 12 USC at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Utah State at No. 17 Utah, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 UTEP at No. 19 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Northern Iowa at No. 18 Iowa, 4 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Western Kentucky at No. 4 Indiana, 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Thorns at Pride, 4 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Brewers at Orioles, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🤼 UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2, 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Gotham at Courage, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏀 Sky at Dream, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Braves at Astros, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 No. 11 BYU at Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 New Mexico at No. 24 Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia, 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

🏁 NASCAR at Bristol, 7:30 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Orlando City at Revolution, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Kennesaw State at No. 15 Tennessee, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 UTSA at No. 1 Texas, 8 p.m. on SEC Network Plus

🥊 WBC interim junior welterweight title: Cruz vs. Bravo, 8 p.m. on DAZN

⚽ Cincinnati at Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Reign at Summit, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

🏀 Storm at Valkyries, 9 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Fire at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Giants at Dodgers, 10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Atlanta United at Timbers, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Napoli at Fiorentina, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⛳ BMW PGA Championship: Final round, 7 a.m. on Golf Channel

⚽ Málaga at Getafe, 8 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Liverpool at Bournemouth, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Real Madrid at Atlético Madrid, 10:15 a.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Manchester United at Fulham, 11:30 a.m. on NBC

⚽ Real Betis at Deportivo, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 Steelers at Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Hoffenheim at Paderborn, 1:30 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Red Sox at Rays, 1:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Dash at Legacy, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain at Marseille, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

🏀 Mystics at Fever, 4 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Marlins at Padres, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Yankees at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 Commanders at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Spirit at Stars, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Fire at Sparks, 7 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ San Diego at Inter Miami, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Racing Louisville at Bay, 7 p.m. on Roku

⚾ Brewers at Orioles, 7:20 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Colts at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Storm at Aces, 9 p.m. on USA Network