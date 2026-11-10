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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL trade deadline preview

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Welcome to NFL trade deadline day! Teams have been making moves over the last week or so, but there are quite a few big names left on the board. Be sure to follow along with all the latest rumors, news and analysis throughout the day.

Fortunately, our own Zach Pereles has put together a comprehensive trade deadline preview -- full of buyers, sellers and key players to watch. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, everyone is waiting to see whether the Colts will deal star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor is one of the best rushers in the entire league, and he would be a great fit for any team hoping to add some explosiveness and some finish to its backfield

Pereles: "Taylor is 'the' name of this trade deadline, and he has already seemingly said goodbye to Indianapolis. The three-time Pro Bowler remains an elite rusher, though the Colts' abysmal offensive environment has limited his effectiveness this year. He is a certified home-run hitter but also has a terrific nose for the end zone; he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last year."

Our own Tyler Sullivan also ranked the 20 most impactful players who could be on the move ahead of the deadline, but Taylor was not No. 1. That distinction went to Raiders QB Kirk Cousins, who could save the Vikings or Seahawks. Despite those fits, it sounds like Cousins will be remaining in Las Vegas.

Here are a few more key players who could change teams:

16. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Chargers

17. Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

18. Riq Woolen, CB, Eagles

19. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

20. Landon Dickerson, OL, Eagles

Finally, here is what every single team should do on this glorious trade deadline day. Enjoy the drama, everyone!

📈 Georgia hits No. 1 in CFB Power Rankings

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What was supposed to be a marquee SEC showdown between Georgia and Ole Miss turned into a beatdown before the first quarter was over. The Bulldogs slaughtered the Rebels 42-7 and that was more than enough for them to take over the No. 1 spot in our updated College Football Power Rankings.

Georgia and Ole Miss met twice last season, and Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for five total touchdowns. Life was much more difficult for the ex-Heisman Trophy contender in Oxford on Saturday night, as our own Brandon Marcello explains.

Marcello: "The Ole Miss quarterback, who accounted for five touchdowns in two games against the Bulldogs last season, was drilled 42-7 at home by Georgia in a lopsided loss that likely ended the Rebels' playoff dreams. Georgia was magnificent in the road win Saturday, sacking Chambliss four times and holding him without a touchdown throw for the first time in 22 games while also snapping Ole Miss' 16-game home winning streak."

Check out the full rankings right here, but he's a peek at how they shook out:

16. Arizona (+4)

17. Oregon (NR)

18. Ohio State (-7)

19. Iowa (-1)

20. SMU (NR)

Another big winner last week was Oregon, which revived its College Football Playoff hopes with a win over Ohio State. Because of that, the Ducks jumped 12 spots in our latest CBS Sports 138. One of the biggest fallers was Michigan, which just reopened its quarterback battle after firing OC Jason Beck.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏀 No. 1 Florida at Florida State (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 5 Michigan State at No. 2 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Western Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Kent State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Celtics at 76ers, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Ohio at Miami (OH), 8 pm. on ESPN2

🏒 Red Wings at Blues, 8 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 3 Illinois at No. 16 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 15 Kansas at No. 24 Kentucky (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Charleston at No. 3 USC (W), 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Thunder at Trail Blazers, 11 p.m. on NBC