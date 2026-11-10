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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Josh Allen and the Bills outlasted a listless Vikings offense. The quarterback matchup between Josh Allen and Carson Wentz went exactly as you'd expect. Minnesota wasted an excellent defensive performance with an atrocious effort on offense in a 23-6 loss. On the other side, Allen and the Bills deserve high marks for sticking with it despite starting slow against one of the NFL's best defenses.
- Rams star Puka Nacua will land on IR. The hits just keep coming for a Rams team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. The latest blow came in the form of knee and toe injuries to Nacua, who will miss at least the next four games on IR. With 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns, Nacua has been dominant when in the lineup, but the team will be tested moving forward. Nacua will be impossible to replace -- both for the Rams and fantasy managers. Luckily for those in the latter camp, there are some options to keep your season afloat while Nacua is out.
- The Jaguars are loading up for a Super Bowl run. Jacksonville has a chance to win the AFC, and it's pushing all its chips into the middle of the table. The Jags began the week by paying up to acquire All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to bolster their secondary. GM James Gladstone continued his busy day by forking over a first-round and second-round pick to land defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Eagles. Jacksonville's aggressiveness is yet another example of how the NFL trade deadline has shifted in recent years.
- College Football Playoff expansion is officially here. Get ready for even more playoff football at the college level. The CFP is officially expanding to 24 teams beginning with the 2027 season. This change will also force some teams to change their 2027 schedules to meet the requirements of a nine-game conference schedule plus another Power Four opponent. Another consequence of the expanded playoff is that the Army-Navy game will be played a week earlier as conference championships fall by the wayside.
- Carson Beck will make his first NFL start in Week 9. The Cardinals' quarterback room has suddenly gotten very thin as veteran Gardner Minshew could miss the rest of the season with a torn UCL. That means Beck -- a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft -- will make his first career start against the Rams on Sunday. That will begin an eight-game audition for Beck, but he will be without top wide receiver Michael Wilson, who is also out for the year with a neck fracture.
🏈 Do not miss this: NFL trade deadline preview
Welcome to NFL trade deadline day! Teams have been making moves over the last week or so, but there are quite a few big names left on the board. Be sure to follow along with all the latest rumors, news and analysis throughout the day.
Fortunately, our own Zach Pereles has put together a comprehensive trade deadline preview -- full of buyers, sellers and key players to watch. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, everyone is waiting to see whether the Colts will deal star running back Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor is one of the best rushers in the entire league, and he would be a great fit for any team hoping to add some explosiveness and some finish to its backfield
- Pereles: "Taylor is 'the' name of this trade deadline, and he has already seemingly said goodbye to Indianapolis. The three-time Pro Bowler remains an elite rusher, though the Colts' abysmal offensive environment has limited his effectiveness this year. He is a certified home-run hitter but also has a terrific nose for the end zone; he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last year."
Our own Tyler Sullivan also ranked the 20 most impactful players who could be on the move ahead of the deadline, but Taylor was not No. 1. That distinction went to Raiders QB Kirk Cousins, who could save the Vikings or Seahawks. Despite those fits, it sounds like Cousins will be remaining in Las Vegas.
Here are a few more key players who could change teams:
16. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Chargers
17. Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
18. Riq Woolen, CB, Eagles
19. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
20. Landon Dickerson, OL, Eagles
Finally, here is what every single team should do on this glorious trade deadline day. Enjoy the drama, everyone!
📈 Georgia hits No. 1 in CFB Power Rankings
What was supposed to be a marquee SEC showdown between Georgia and Ole Miss turned into a beatdown before the first quarter was over. The Bulldogs slaughtered the Rebels 42-7 and that was more than enough for them to take over the No. 1 spot in our updated College Football Power Rankings.
Georgia and Ole Miss met twice last season, and Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for five total touchdowns. Life was much more difficult for the ex-Heisman Trophy contender in Oxford on Saturday night, as our own Brandon Marcello explains.
- Marcello: "The Ole Miss quarterback, who accounted for five touchdowns in two games against the Bulldogs last season, was drilled 42-7 at home by Georgia in a lopsided loss that likely ended the Rebels' playoff dreams. Georgia was magnificent in the road win Saturday, sacking Chambliss four times and holding him without a touchdown throw for the first time in 22 games while also snapping Ole Miss' 16-game home winning streak."
Check out the full rankings right here, but he's a peek at how they shook out:
16. Arizona (+4)
17. Oregon (NR)
18. Ohio State (-7)
19. Iowa (-1)
20. SMU (NR)
Another big winner last week was Oregon, which revived its College Football Playoff hopes with a win over Ohio State. Because of that, the Ducks jumped 12 spots in our latest CBS Sports 138. One of the biggest fallers was Michigan, which just reopened its quarterback battle after firing OC Jason Beck.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Jayson Tatum isn't adding any fuel to the Jaylen Brown drama ahead of their showdown.
- Speaking of the Celtics, could Paul George be a better fit so far? The answer is no.
- Kevin McGonigle and Sal Stewart took home Rookie of the Year honors in MLB.
- Shooting the bird: Nick Sirianni denies flipping off Eagles fans after their loss to the Giants.
- Luka Dončić won the week in the NBA as he has led the Lakers to a blistering start.
- It just means more: How the SEC could get five-plus teams in the College Football Playoff.
- Even VP JD Vance is joking about Ohio State football these days.
- Michigan hiring Jason Beck is one of the worst coordinator hires of the last five years.
- There's a new AD at Florida State as the Seminoles continue their coaching search.
- Kansas star Melvin Council Jr. will be out at least through 2026 with a foot injury.
- There's a loaded college hoops slate for the Champions Classic, and our expert picks are here.
- JuJu Watkins won the first week of the season for USC women's basketball.
- Gotham FC has moved its NWSL semifinal due to an "atrocious pitch."
- Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will captain Survivor Series teams.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
🏀 No. 1 Florida at Florida State (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 5 Michigan State at No. 2 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Western Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏈 Kent State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
🏀 Celtics at 76ers, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏈 Ohio at Miami (OH), 8 pm. on ESPN2
🏒 Red Wings at Blues, 8 p.m. on TNT
🏀 No. 3 Illinois at No. 16 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on Peacock
🏀 No. 15 Kansas at No. 24 Kentucky (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Charleston at No. 3 USC (W), 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏀 Thunder at Trail Blazers, 11 p.m. on NBC