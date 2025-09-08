If the fans in Buffalo learned one important lesson on Sunday night, it's that you should never leave a game early when Josh Allen is your quarterback.

With the Bills trailing 40-25 in the fourth quarter, thousands of fans at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo started heading for the exits and you can see that in the video below.

Once you leave the stadium at an NFL game, you're not allowed to re-enter. Every fan who left the building ended up missing Buffalo's historical comeback win over the Ravens. Over the final four minutes of the game, Allen led the Bills on three scoring drives. The first one ended with a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman that cut the lead to 40-32 with just 3:56 left to play.

After a stop by the Bills defense, Allen got the ball back and led another scoring drive. This one ended when he scored from on a 1-yard run with 1:58 left to play. The Bills tried to tie it with a two-point conversion, but they came up empty, so Baltimore still led 40-38 after Allen's touchdown.

The Bills then got another stop and after that, Allen worked even more magic. He drove the Bills 66 yards in just nine plays to set up Matt Prater's 32-yard game-winning field goal. The 41-40 win by the Bills marked the FIRST TIME in NFL history that a team ended up winning a game where it trailed by 15 points or more with four minutes left.

It was a historical comeback and a good chunk of the fans in Buffalo missed it because they left the stadium early. During his postgame interview on NBC, Allen had a five-word message for the fans who left early: Have some faith next time.

"Our team didn't quit," Allen said. "I mean, I think there's people who left the stadium. That's OK, we'll be fine, but have some faith next time."

Allen was clearly at least a little annoyed that so many fans left, because he also mentioned it in his postgame press conference.

"No one on the sideline blinked," Allen said, via NFL.com. "I mean, down 15 points, whatever we were with five, six minutes left. Staying with it, fans leaving the stadium, you got to play this game for 60 minutes."

Allen threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns in the win. And after this victory, you can bet that no one in Buffalo will be leaving a Bills game early ever again.