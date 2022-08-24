Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, making the playoffs the last three years. He is a Pro Bowler, an MVP favorite and is projected to make a deep playoff run this season.

The 26-year-old is at the top of his game, but he still sees his weaknesses and things he needs to work on.

Talking to Adam Schein on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, Allen mentioned what he is focusing on this offseason.

"I think ball placement on some of our shorter throws, allowing our guys to catch and run. Then secondly, eyes. Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let's find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let's work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot," Allen said.

He continued on his offseason plan, giving props to his head coach.

"Finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach (Sean) McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that," Allen said.

Great quarterbacks know that they can always get better and if Allen wants to continue being one of the best, this is the right mindset to have.

Expectations for the Bills are Super Bowl or bust and each year with Allen is a year they could make the championship. They have not made the big game yet with No. 17.