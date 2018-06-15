Josh Allen enters Bills' minicamp third on the depth chart, while AJ McCarron gets the reins

Of all of the quarterbacks selected in the first round of this year's draft, Josh Allen might be the one surrounded by the most question marks. Questions regarding his accuracy plagued Allen leading up to the draft, not to mention his level of competition at Wyoming. Nevertheless, the Bills moved up in the draft to No. 7 to take Allen.

Apparently, the Bills have a long-term plan with Allen, however. While it's common to see rookies listed as backups heading into minicamp, Allen is listed at third behind both AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman, who had that absolutely horrific half against the Chargers last year when he was played over Tyrod Taylor.

The Bills made the playoffs last year, but Danny Kanell joined CBS Sports HQ to talk about why he has fears about this quarterback room.

"And when you talk about quarterback room, this one concerns me," Kanell said. "AJ McCarron is a fierce competitor. He's finally got his chance to start. I don't think he's gonna take Josh Allen over to the side, put his arm around him and say: 'Hey rook, here's what you need to learn from today's practice.' I think Josh Allen is gonna be kind of doing it on his own."

People often discuss the effect sitting behind quarterbacks has on a rookie, and how the Bills handle this season will be interesting. Will they give McCarron a bit of rope? Or will they listen to the inevitable calls to play Allen. It will likely all depend on the stakes for the Bills this season, but only time will tell if the risk to move up for Allen will pay off sooner, later or never.