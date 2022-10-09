The Buffalo Bills made history during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the third play from scrimmage, Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Gabe Davis for a 98-yard touchdown. The score tied the Bills' franchise record for the longest touchdown pass in franchise history.

The touchdown tied the distance covered on Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass to Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens on Nov. 26, 2009. D

Allen and Davis teamed up for another score in the second quarter, with Davis making a one-handed catch for a 62-yard touchdown as Buffalo increased its lead to 17-3.