Josh Allen: 'I want to be the guy that turns around the Cleveland Browns'

The Cleveland Browns have won one game in their past 32 tries and haven't earned a trip to the playoffs since 2002. But the pit of misery that the Browns perpetually exist in doesn't seem to scare Wyoming quarterback and NFL Draft prospect Josh Allen.

Unlike Josh Rosen, who reportedly considered staying at UCLA to avoid being drafted by the Browns first overall in this year's draft, Allen sounds excited about the possibility of being the Browns' next quarterback -- at least, that's what he told 92.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station on Monday.

"If I'm fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me," Allen said, via CBS Cleveland. "I want to be the guy that turns around the Cleveland Browns. The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever."

To be clear, Allen steered clear of saying of that his preferred destination is Cleveland. He also told reporters at the Senior Bowl that going to New York to learn from Giants quarterback Eli Manning "would be fantastic" and that he'd "follow him around like a puppy." The point being, his pro-Cleveland comments don't mean the Browns are his top target. It just means he doesn't look at Cleveland the way most of us do.

"I'm not saying if I want to be drafted by a certain team or not, but I definitely think this is a situation in Cleveland where this is the time where a quarterback can step in and do his job without worrying or having to worry about the notion that this is the place where quarterbacks go to die because I definitely think there are some good things going on with the Browns organization," he said.

Allen, like most of the other quarterbacks in this draft class, features loads of potential, but is also somewhat polarizing as a prospect. He's got the huge arm, the necessary size, and enough athleticism to thrive in the NFL, but he also struggles with his accuracy and decision making. In his final season at Wyoming, he completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Those are hardly first-round numbers, but NFL teams don't just look at college statistics. They look at traits and try to guess how those traits will translate to the NFL game.

"Stats are for losers and the one thing I'd like to point out, while at Wyoming, we won games and I definitely think that's how quarterbacks are judged in the NFL," Allen said.

In Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft for CBS Sports, he has the Browns taking a different quarterback, USC's Sam Darnold, with the first-overall pick and Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown with the fourth-overall pick. He doesn't have Allen getting picked until No. 15 to the Cardinals, who lost Carson Palmer to retirement this offseason.

In Trapasso's Senior Bowl preview last week, he wrote that Allen needed to demonstrate improved accuracy and decision-making:

Allen is capable of firing the best throws of any quarterback who'll be in Mobile -- or anyone in this class, really. One gigantic caveat -- he's also capable of making the worst throws too, and many of those are compounded by a bad decision, which altogether lead to some ugly incompletions and turnovers. Allen's plus athleticism is a luxury, when its harnessed and not being used to overextend a play. To fortify himself as a first-round pick -- which he'll probably end up being anyway -- Allen has to reduce the forced passes downfield and improve his accuracy.

And in his first recap from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Trapasso described an up-and-down outing by Allen:

Josh Allen started with a bad overthrow against air as the practice began, and during one-on-one drills, a few of his passes were behind and low, particularly one on a dig route to Colorado State wideout Michael Gallup. However, it wasn't a wildly erratic day for the Wyoming quarterback. Many of his accurate passes were dropped, as it appeared the sun cutting across the field was a problem for some receivers, most namely DaeSean Hamilton of Penn State and Iowa State's Allen Lazard.

It might take a lot to convince the Browns that he's worth taking with either of their top-five picks. It's widely assumed that the Browns will use one of those picks on a quarterback after passing on franchise quarterbacks like Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in consecutive drafts, but other prospects like Darnold, Rosen, and Baker Mayfield might outrank Allen on their draft board.