Josh Allen impressed by Pat Shurmur's 'brilliant mind,' wants to play for new Giants coach

Josh Allen made a strong case Saturday at the combine that he deserves serious consideration for the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Never mind that he threw 66-yard dime during one of the passing drills:

“He’s showing off a little bit.”



From the 10 to THE OTHER 20 😳



We see ya, @JoshAllenQB.



📺: #NFLCombine LIVE now on NFL Network!

Allen was also impressive in his team interviews and during his media session, telling reporters that he'd be honored to play for the Browns should they draft him first overall. But if they don't, Allen made it clear that he would embrace a chance to play for the the Giants and their new coach, Pat Shurmur.

"I'd want to play for [Shurmur] because he just had this kind of silent vibe to him," Allen told the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. "He was kind of reserved, and at the same time I can feel his presence and understand how much he loves football, how much he knows football. He put me up on the board, he was talking over some things with me and it was just coming out of his mouth so quickly and so smooth, and he's a brilliant mind. And he's gonna be doing some really big things in New York."

The Giants have the No. 2 pick and in the latest round of CBSSports.com mock drafts, four of six experts have Allen going to New York.

"[Shurmur] kind of reminds me of how my offensive coordinator was at Wyoming," Allen continued. "They're not gonna be the guy to get in your face and 'MF' you or do any of that stuff for doing something wrong. But they're gonna let you know when you do something wrong. They're gonna try to guide you in the right direction. They're gonna be calm and even-toned the whole time. That's just the sense that I got from him, and he's just got this demeanor about him that's really cool."

Shurmur arrives in New York after helping Case Keenum to a career year in Minnesota. The Vikings' offense ranked fifth overall in 2017, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and the passing game was No. 3 behind only the Patriots and Chargers.

Allen isn't without his flaws; he completed just 56.2 percent of his passes at Wyoming last season, though it wasn't entirely his fault.

"He played with guys who are going to be bartenders or stock brokers," one league scout told Pete Prisco, who added this reminder: Brett Favre had a completion percentage of 52.4 when he came out of Southern Mississippi 28 years ago. He turned out OK.

Whether New York is seriously considering Allen is unclear; yes, Eli Manning is 37 years old but they drafted Davis Webb in the third round a year ago. Plus, would the Giants and their 29th-ranked rushing attack pass up an opportunity to take Saquon Barkley and his game-changing talents to draft a quarterback who would probably spend the 2018 season on the bench?