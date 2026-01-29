Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently underwent surgery after playing with a broken bone in his right foot during the final weeks of the 2025 season. Allen described it Thursday as an older injury that he aggravated during the Bills' Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Specifically, the procedure repaired Allen's fifth metatarsal avulsion. The projected timetable for his recovery is 8-10 weeks, which means that Allen should be fine by voluntary offseason workouts in the spring.

Buffalo went 2-2 over the span of Allen's injury. That included a wild-card playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a season-ending loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

"Obviously, not an ideal situation," Allen said. "Painful throughout the weeks, but again, on game day, [it's a] different story, just being able to put that to the side and just go out there and play football."

Allen entered the press conference with the aid of crutches and a walking boot.

In Denver, Allen and his teammates suffered yet another excruciating playoff loss, compelling the Bills to fire coach Sean McDermott and promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the lead role.

"If I make one more play in Denver, we're not sitting here right now having this press conference," Allen said. "We're probably getting ready to play another game."

While he said McDermott's firing was "very emotional," Allen is excited to continue working with Brady, who has been on Buffalo's staff since 2022.

"He is in the building dang near all day," Allen said of Brady. "And that's not going to stop. He's going to continue to keep working hard and trying to find ways for our team to be put in successful positions. And he's very much driven by that. And when he says he loves to work, he truly loves to work. He loves to work. He loves football, he loves this game, he loves the players, and that's very evident in our meetings.

"I think, when he's in front of our defense and our special teams players as well as our offense, people are going to understand that the love is real, and that the want to win and the want to bring a trophy here to Western New York is real. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Allen, who was part of Buffalo's head coach interview process, was also asked about Keon Coleman after Bills owner Terry Pegula essentially blamed McDermott for the team drafting him back in 2024.

"I'm not going to give up on (him)," Allen said. "He's got too much ability. I will not give up on him. We're gonna we're gonna work tirelessly, him and me as everybody else in this building, to make sure that whenever we step foot on the field, that we're going to we're going to find ways to win football games, and he's going to be a part of that."