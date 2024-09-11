Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen doesn't have much time to work through his hand injury, given the short week for the team, but the 28-year-old says he is feeling good ahead of his Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Allen fell on his non-throwing hand during the Bills' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals and while he remained in the game, the hand was heavily taped.

Allen was cleared to practice and will play at Miami, per head coach Sean McDermott, and it seems like the quarterback will be without much restriction as he gave an update on the injury.

"It's good, ready to go," he told reporters Tuesday. "Felt like I threw it well today and was able to do all the things, so ready to go."

Wearing a glove isn't something brand new to Allen, so if he needs to wear one during this game, he does have that experience. He said he's worn one before in cold games and is wearing it now for "a little extra help."

The Dolphins' defense got to quarterback Trevor Lawrence three times last week, so the Bills' offensive line will need to put an emphasis on protecting Allen, especially as he continues to recover from his hand injury. Buffalo allowed two sacks last week in a game where Allen went 18 of 23 for 232 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns