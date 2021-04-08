Josh Allen was the most improved player in the NFL last season, showcasing to the entire league the Buffalo Bills have a franchise quarterback. Not only did Allen make a gigantic leap from year two to year three, he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Allen's improved play was one of the main reasons the Bills won their first division title since 1995 and reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract (with a fifth-year team option coming), the clock is ticking on the Bills to get an extension done with Allen.

The Bills quarterback is in no rush.

"When it happens, it happens," Allen said on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast. "Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks, but ultimately that's why you pay your agents. They'll iron out the details and if we get to something soon, I'd love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time.

"It's a place that I call home. I love being there, I love the fanbase, I love the city. Everything I want is there. If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I'd be willing. We'll cross the bridge when we get there."

What Allen accomplished in 2020 was MVP-caliber, even if he didn't take home the league's highest individual honor. Allen set the Bills' franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37), finishing with a 107.2 passer rating. He finished fourth in the league in completion percentage (69.2), fifth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, and fourth in passer rating -- while also rushing for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen is the he only player in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns and eight-plus rushing touchdowns in a season and the only quarterback in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of seven-plus rushing touchdowns. He is also the first player in NFL history with two games in a season with 400-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 130-plus passer rating.

When it's time to pay Allen, he could become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the game. Jared Goff, currently fifth amongst the highest-paid quarterbacks at $33.5 million average annual value, is a good barometer for Allen to start if he has another season similar to 2020.