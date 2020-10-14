Josh Allen is clearly the NFL's most improved quarterback this season and demonstrated why the Buffalo Bills are undefeated through the quarter mark of the year during the team's Week 5 game against the Titans. On the ensuing drive after throwing an interception on the Buffalo Bills' opening possession -- just Allen's second interception of the year -- he had plenty of highlight-reel plays in orchestrating a 15-play, 76-yard drive to tie the game for Buffalo. The game is quickly evolving into a back and forth shootout with a playoff-like atmosphere -- you can stream all of the action live on CBS All Access.

Allen's first impressive play came on a third-and-13, firing a 15-yard strike to Gabriel Davis for a first down and extending the drive. The Bills faced a third-and-7 three plays later, as Allen avoided pressure from Jadeveon Clowney and maneuvered his way toward a first down and extended the drive.

Another third-down came for Allen -- this time a third-and-15 -- and the Bills quarterback threaded the needle in avoided three Titans defenders while throwing on the run to his left. He found Andre Roberts for the improbable first down as Malcolm Butler was inches away from tipping the ball or recording an interception. This was arguably one of the best throws we've seen this season. There was barely any window to make the throw. If Allen didn't have pinpoint accuracy on the throw, the Bills would've had to settle for a field goal.

Allen capped off the drive by flipping the ball to Isaiah McKenzie for the touchdown and tying the game at 7-7. The touchdown pass was Allen's 13th of the season, the second-most in five games in Bills franchise history.