JOSH ALLEN, MYLES GARRETT, DK METCALF AND DAVANTE ADAMS

Show me the money! On the eve of the NFL's free agent negotiation window, Josh Allen and Myles Garrett got record-setting contracts, while DK Metcalf joined the party after being traded to the Steelers, and the Rams signed Davante Adams.

We'll start with Allen, because ... wow. It's a six-year, $330 million extension for the reigning MVP, including an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed. The $55 million per year is tied for second-most of any player, only behind Dak Prescott. Allen still had four years left on his current deal, but this ties him to Buffalo through 2030.

After a testy last month, Garrett isn't going anywhere, either. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension; the $40 million per year makes it the most lucrative ever for a non-quarterback. Garrett requested a trade more than a month ago, and as recently as Friday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refused to meet with Garrett. But cooler heads (and a lot of money) prevailed.

This was also a big win for Micah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson, the non-quarterbacks seeking big paydays, Garrett Podell notes.

As for a player whose trade request did come to fruition, Metcalf is heading to Pittsburgh for a second-round pick and getting a five-year, $150 million deal as well. In his trade grades, Bryan DeArdo liked this move for the Steelers, but when Cody Benjamin graded the biggest moves of the weekend, he wasn't as optimistic.

Now the Steelers must figure out who will throw the ball to Metcalf, George Pickens and others. Here are the options.

The Seahawks also need a quarterback after trading away Geno Smith, who's reuniting with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas after he and Seattle couldn't settle on an extension. The Raiders sent a third-round pick Seattle's way.

Finally, Adams is joining the Rams on a two-year, $46 million deal. I like the move for both sides -- Jared Dubin even had Adams and the Rams together in his NFC free agent matchmaking -- and Sean McVay is going to have a ton of fun with the Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua/Adams/Kyren Williams four-headed monster.

Here's more from the weekend:

Here's our live blog tracking every move, and here's our top 100 free agents tracker.

LEBRON JAMES AND THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

The Lakers' excellent vibes came to an immediate and painful halt Saturday night, with LeBron James exiting Los Angeles' eventual 111-101 loss to the Celtics in the fourth quarter with a groin strain. He is expected to miss at least one to two weeks.

James, 40, had been remarkably healthy this season, playing in 58 of the Lakers' 62 games, and remarkably productive, too. He and Jokić are the only two players averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

With James and Luka Dončić leading the way, the Lakers had won eight straight before falling to the Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 71 points and showed the road to a title still runs through Boston

Sam Quinn details how Los Angeles can survive without James.

🏈 Free agency preview: Top available players, bold predictions



Yes, a lot of big names have come off the board via re-signings and released players finding homes.

But at the stroke of noon ET today, another wave of madness is coming as the free agency negotiating period begins.

Six of Pete Prisco's top 10 free agents remain on the market, with Sam Darnold leading the way. In his bold predictions, Garrett has Darnold returning to one of his former teams.

Make sure you keep our live blog and our top 100 free agents tracker up and running all day. Here's more:

🏀 Men's college basketball: No. 7 Alabama stuns No. 1 Auburn



No. 7 Alabama certainly lost some believers amid late-season struggles. The Crimson Tide may have just gained a lot of them back this weekend, topping No. 1 Auburn, 93-91, in overtime in The Jungle on Mark Sears' floater as time expired.

Sears struggled much of the afternoon, but Grant Nelson (23 points), Labaron Philon (15) and Clifford Omoruyi (15) were excellent, helping the Crimson Tide keep pace with Johni Broome's 34 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Not only is this a huge win in a rivalry game, but it puts Alabama in the running for a No. 1 seed, Jerry Palm writes.

Auburn, meanwhile, has lost two straight. Though the Tigers remain atop Gary Parrish's Top 25 And 1, Kyle Boone projects they fall to No. 2 in today's AP Top 25.

Kyle has No. 2 Duke surging to the top spot, and for good reason: The Blue Devils thumped North Carolina, 82-69, to take the ACC regular-season title. I was really impressed by Duke, which went on the road and overcame not only a big game from R.J. Davis on Senior Night but also Cooper Flagg's foul trouble. Trailing by six with under 13 minutes left, Duke went on a 12-0 run and never looked back, earning a place among the winners in our weekend winners and losers.

North Carolina, meanwhile, remains in the "First Four Out" of Jerry's bracketology, and wins from fellow bubble teams like Oklahoma and Indiana didn't help.

Elsewhere ...

No. 19 Kentucky beat No. 15 Missouri , 91-83, led by a big performance Andrew Carr .

beat , 91-83, led by a . Zuby Ejiofor at the buzzer!!!

No. 8 Michigan State finished its regular-season sweep of No. 17 Michigan, but not before a kerfuffle in the waning moments

That means this week's conference tournament brackets are set. Here are the biggest ones:

Several teams have already clinched their bids as conference tournament champs:

Lipscomb (ASUN)

(ASUN) High Point (Big South)

(Big South) Drake (Missouri Valley)

(Missouri Valley) SIUE (Ohio Valley)

(Ohio Valley) Omaha (Summit)

Two more bids go out tonight. Here's our tracker.

🏀 Women's college basketball: UCLA, South Carolina among conference tournament winners



I sure hope you weren't just focused on the men's side this weekend, because the women's conference tournaments absolutely brought the heat, none more so than the Big Ten Tournament, where UCLA overcame a double-digit deficit to beat USC, 72-67, in the championship game.

How big was this one? CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel projects the Bruins will earn the No. 1 overall seed come Selection Sunday.

UCLA lost the first two meetings, and it looked like the Trojans would make it a three-game sweep, leading 48-35 early in the third quarter. But the Bruins outscored the Trojans 37-19 the rest of the way, with Lauren Betts leading the charge offensively (13 second-half points) and everyone chipping in on defense. USC star JuJu Watkins managed just 11 points on 4 of 15 shooting in the second half. The Bruins committed to bottling up Watkins at every turn, yet what also emerged was a UCLA squad that appeared to rediscover its mojo, writes Jack Maloney.

Maloney: "If the Bruins get the second-half version of Betts in the NCAA Tournament, they can absolutely win the first national championship in program history,"

The Bruins' quest for the top seed was aided by South Carolina thumping Texas, 64-45, in the SEC Tournament championship. The Longhorns had been No. 1 in the country -- and in line for the No. 1 overall seed -- before an anemic offensive showing doomed them.

The Longhorns aren't the only ones who slumped at the wrong time. Duke upset Notre Dame, 61-54, in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Blue Devils went on to beat NC State in Sunday's final, but the stumbling Fighting Irish might be the bigger story. Ranked No. 1 in late February, Notre Dame has lost three of five entering the NCAA Tournament.

Here's our conference championship roundup, and here's our tracker for every tournament.

