The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl favorites. Again. The last few years the team is always a top pick to win it all, but they have yet to make a championship game in the Josh Allen Era.

How long before their chance at hoisting a Lombardi Trophy closes? It's a question many are asking, but one Allen does not want to discuss.

When asked about critics suggesting the Bills' Super Bowl window is closing, Allen dismissed any comments saying he doesn't pay attention to outside opinions. He also gave credit to his team and the organization as a whole.

"One thing I do know is it's hard to win in this league, it's hard to win consistently in this league," Allen told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "But the type of men that we have in this facility, in this locker room, it's a special group. So I don't really hear all that outside noise. I know the type of guys that we have, the energy and the juice that we can bring and how special this team can be."

The 27-year-old is focused on taking it one game at a time and knows just because they looked good last season, doesn't mean they will this season.

"It takes every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday," Allen said. "It takes every game day of going out there and putting your best foot forward, taking it one game at a time. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year. You play the games for a reason. Any given Sunday, any team can win, but we're just looking to put our best foot forward one game at a time."

The AFC certainly didn't get easier this offseason, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets. Add on the Cincinnati Bengals, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs along with lots of other legit contenders and the road to win it all is rather difficult.

The Bills know this all too well, because even with previous teams fully capable of being crowned champs, they have yet to get there.

Last season, the Bills lost to the Bengals in the Divisional Round, and their 2021 season ended with a loss to the Chiefs, also in the Divisional Round. In 2020, the Chiefs knocked them out in the AFC Championship, and it was the Houston Texans who shocked most everyone by defeating the Bills in the 2019 wild-card round.

Allen joined the Bills in 2018 when they drafted him No. 7 overall and since then he has continued to prove that he is one of the best in the league. The two-time Pro Bowler has 1,604 completions for 18,397 passing yards and 138 touchdowns.

The Bills begin their season on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 11 against the Jets.