Josh Allen is getting tired of the narratives surrounding Stefon Diggs and his supposed unhappiness in Buffalo. The latest development occurred after a video went viral of Diggs slamming a tablet on the sideline during the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Before the narrative on Diggs went down a rabbit hole, Allen made sure that hole was never dug in the first place.

"He's a captain for a reason," Allen said to reporters Wednesday, via ESPN. "When you look at the sidelines of guys that are talking and making sure everybody's ready to go, for better or worse, he's up in guys' faces and he's making sure we have as much juice as we need -- and he supplies that to our offense, especially in times we need it.

"He doesn't get the burn he deserves there. Frankly, it kind of ticks me off when people want to say stuff about him, but we'll keep that all internal here."

The Bills scored just 20 points in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, their lowest output since Week 1. Diggs was visibly frustrated during the game, which isn't the first time sideline interactions took over the game story.

During last season's divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs was shown throwing a series of tantrums throughout the game. Diggs reportedly sprinted out of the locker room with all of his things before some of Buffalo's coaching staff even made it down to the tunnel that leads to the locker room, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was present for the locker room meeting following the game.

This was just the latest of Diggs' sideline outbursts, but it doesn't seem to mean much of anything. Allen made sure of that.

"There's a lot of guys in the league that have that same fire that don't get talked about, Allen said. "He's a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible and we feed off of that."