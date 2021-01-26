Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came up short in the AFC Championship Game, which doesn't diminish the incredible accomplishments the quarterback and the franchise made in 2020. Allen turned in a MVP-caliber season and the Bills tied a franchise record with 15 wins (regular season and postseason), reaching the AFC title game for the first time in 27 years.

Allen was one of the most heavily criticized players in the NFL in his first two seasons, but saw massive improvement in Year 3. The Bills have a franchise quarterback and a team capable of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since losing four straight from 1990 to 1993 -- thanks to the emergence of Allen.

"I proved that they didn't make a mistake by drafting me, going back a few years ago," Allen said to reporters Monday in his end-of-season press conference. "I got to continue to go out there and have that same mindset. I'm just trying to help this team win with whatever and whichever way that I can."

What Allen accomplished in 2020 was MVP-caliber, even if he won't take home the league's highest individual honor. Allen set the Bills' franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37), finishing with a 107.2 passer rating. He finished fourth in the league in completion percentage (69.2), fifth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, and fourth in passer rating -- while also rushing for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen has three games with 250-plus passing yards and 50-plus rushing yards in the postseason, the most in NFL history. Allen became the first player in NFL history to complete 70% of his passes and throw for 300-plus yards while rushing for 50-plus yards in a playoff game -- a playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts in the wild card round.

Here are some other accomplishments Allen has set in his career:

The only player in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns and eight-plus rushing touchdowns in a season.

The only quarterback in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of seven-plus rushing touchdowns.

The first player in NFL history with two games in a season with 400-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 130-plus passer rating.

Allen is correct in his assessment. The Bills didn't make a mistake by drafting him.