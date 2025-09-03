It's Super Bowl or bust for the Buffalo Bills this season. If they can hold off the Baltimore Ravens and finally knock the Kansas City Chiefs off their pedestal, they will feel good about their chances of hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

Star quarterback Josh Allen is coming off an MVP campaign. Despite losing star wideout Stefon Diggs last year, Allen led Buffalo to a 13-4 record and became the first quarterback to ever throw 25 touchdowns, rush for 10 touchdowns and commit fewer than 10 turnovers in a season. The Bills made their second AFC Championship game in the last five years but were again defeated by Kansas City.

The Bills appeared on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this offseason, and their cameras caught a great interview with Allen conducted by NFL Media's Kyle Brandt. Allen was asked if he had his Super Bowl speech prepared. He confirmed he's already worked on it, but hasn't put pen to paper just yet.

What's more is that Allen said he can see and feel the Bills' Super Bowl parade.

"I can see the parade. I can feel it," Allen said. "Five degrees, brisk, rolling down, hearing the bus roll over all the salt and the ice. Thousands upon thousands of fans, filling up downtown Buffalo. I can see where we're going up on the steps at city hall. I see it all. So, we gotta turn it into a reality."

Talk about painting a picture.

Buffalo has long been after the illusive Lombardi trophy. While the Bills made four straight Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s, they were unable to win one. With Allen, the fan base is again hopeful.

It's seemingly just a matter of time before the Bills finally break through and get back to "The Big Game." After all, Allen has the most playoff wins (seven) by a quarterback without a Super Bowl appearance all time.

The journey to Super Bowl LX for the Bills begins this Sunday night, as they welcome Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to Highmark Stadium.