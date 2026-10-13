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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Irish rise in CFB Power Rankings

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There's been a lot of drama throughout the first six weeks of the college football season, but Notre Dame hasn't really been part of it.

The Fighting Irish have demolished every team in their way as they've rolled to a 6-0 start. As a result, Notre Dame is up to No. 3 in our latest CFB Power Rankings, and the team looks a lot like a potential national champion. Brandon Marcello has more details.

Marcello: "Notre Dame crushed Stanford 58-7 for its 16th straight double-digit win. The last two teams to do that won national titles: Miami (2001) and Texas (1969). Next is a trip to BYU, the team the Irish skipped on playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl."

The Fighting Irish are one of nine remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level, but they will be challenged this weekend with a trip to BYU. That's a dangerous spot for Notre Dame, but our own Brad Crawford doesn't see the Irish slipping up ... at least not yet.

On the other end of the college football rankings, you'll find Texas A&M, which already has three losses in conference play. The Aggies dropped 23 spots in our CBS Sports 138, and they're not keeping great company in the 60s:

61. Georgia State

62. Texas A&M

63. UNLV

64, North Texas

65. Florida State

Speaking of the Aggies, coach Mike Elko just had to apologize for calling a portion of his fan base a "cesspool." But he wasn't alone in his contrition. Pat Fitzgerald also issued an apology, but his was for flipping a bird in the direction of the Illinois sideline.

🏀 10 NBA teams under the most pressure

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The NBA season can be a pressure cooker, but that's especially the case for a handful of NBA players and teams. In our latest season preview, our own John Gonzalez took a deep dive into the 10 teams and players facing the most pressure in 2026-27.

The Celtics are under a microscope after the head-scratching decision to trade Jaylen Brown -- to a division rival in the 76ers no less. Because of that, Brad Stevens is facing a lot of questions, and he better have some answers this season.

Gonzalez: "Brad Stevens did his best to explain his thinking, but breakdowns of salary cap percentages hardly seemed to placate the Celtics faithful who were aghast at swapping Brown for PG, not to mention that they'll now have to watch Brown play against Boston while wearing a Sixers uniform -- one of Boston's most hated foes and the very team that dismissed them from the playoffs in a surprise first-round upset in the spring."

To a lesser extent, the Warriors must have some urgency, but they're already facing some adversity. With the opening night just days away, Kristaps Porziņģis remains away from the team while he deals with a mystery illness.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League is on Paramount+ all day

🏒 Devils at Red Wings, 6 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ USWNT vs. Spain, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Preseason: Cavaliers at Magic, 7 p.m. on NBCSN

🏈 Delaware at MTSU, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ ALCS Game 2: Guardians at Rays, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏈 FIU at Jacksonville State, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

🏒 Avalanche at Stars, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Preseason: Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Bruins at Sharks, 11 p.m. on ESPN