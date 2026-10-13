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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Josh Allen topped Matthew Stafford in a quarterback duel for the ages. How about that for a finish to Week 5?! Two of the best quarterbacks in the world -- Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford -- were at the top of their games. Ultimately, the Bills overcame a last-second comeback from the Rams and a James Cook fumble for a 37-34 walk-off win in overtime. Sean McVay didn't do himself any favors, but can we talk about the Rams' special teams unit? His team got docked for it in our grades. And the fireworks didn't stop when the game did, as the Rams' Alaric Jackson punched Bradley Chubb after the game. Our John Breech gives the Bills an "A+" to complete Week 5's grades.
- The Dodgers are in trouble, and the Guardians stole Game 1. If the Dodgers are going to pull off the three-peat, they must get their act together quickly. William Contreras played hero for the hometown Brewers as they surged past L.A. for a 7-4 victory in Game 2. The Dodgers now trail 0-2 as the series shifts to Dodger Stadium. In the ALCS, the Guardians overcame a quick turnaround to rally for a comeback win over the Rays in Game 1. Cleveland and Tampa Bay will continue their series tonight.
- Two top-25 teams are dealing with QB injuries ahead of key matchups. No. 12 UCLA got some bad news about quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered against Oregon. The Bruins face Wisconsin this weekend, and they'll have to do so with uncertainty at the most important position. Fortunately for No. 16 Mississippi State, Kamario Taylor isn't out for the season, but he could miss Saturday's game against No. 22 LSU. The task just got steeper for the Bulldogs.
- 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has been suspended one game for head-butting. One of the dozen bizarre moments on NFL Sunday came when Greenlaw head-butted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time. Not only was Greenlaw ejected, but the NFL has now suspended him for one game. That means San Francisco's linebacker room will be a bit thin when it takes on the Commanders in Week 6.
- Jim Harbaugh can't return to college if his Chargers tenure fails. You may have noticed that the Chargers have fallen on hard times. A 0-5 start has prompted questions about Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel, and Jim Harbaugh. With his job security weakening by the day, Harbaugh could always go back to the college game if things don't pan out, right? After all, he does have a national championship on his resume. But things are more complicated because of major NCAA penalties stemming from the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.
🏈 Do not miss this: Irish rise in CFB Power Rankings
There's been a lot of drama throughout the first six weeks of the college football season, but Notre Dame hasn't really been part of it.
The Fighting Irish have demolished every team in their way as they've rolled to a 6-0 start. As a result, Notre Dame is up to No. 3 in our latest CFB Power Rankings, and the team looks a lot like a potential national champion. Brandon Marcello has more details.
- Marcello: "Notre Dame crushed Stanford 58-7 for its 16th straight double-digit win. The last two teams to do that won national titles: Miami (2001) and Texas (1969). Next is a trip to BYU, the team the Irish skipped on playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl."
The Fighting Irish are one of nine remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level, but they will be challenged this weekend with a trip to BYU. That's a dangerous spot for Notre Dame, but our own Brad Crawford doesn't see the Irish slipping up ... at least not yet.
On the other end of the college football rankings, you'll find Texas A&M, which already has three losses in conference play. The Aggies dropped 23 spots in our CBS Sports 138, and they're not keeping great company in the 60s:
61. Georgia State
62. Texas A&M
63. UNLV
64, North Texas
65. Florida State
Speaking of the Aggies, coach Mike Elko just had to apologize for calling a portion of his fan base a "cesspool." But he wasn't alone in his contrition. Pat Fitzgerald also issued an apology, but his was for flipping a bird in the direction of the Illinois sideline.
🏀 10 NBA teams under the most pressure
The NBA season can be a pressure cooker, but that's especially the case for a handful of NBA players and teams. In our latest season preview, our own John Gonzalez took a deep dive into the 10 teams and players facing the most pressure in 2026-27.
The Celtics are under a microscope after the head-scratching decision to trade Jaylen Brown -- to a division rival in the 76ers no less. Because of that, Brad Stevens is facing a lot of questions, and he better have some answers this season.
- Gonzalez: "Brad Stevens did his best to explain his thinking, but breakdowns of salary cap percentages hardly seemed to placate the Celtics faithful who were aghast at swapping Brown for PG, not to mention that they'll now have to watch Brown play against Boston while wearing a Sixers uniform -- one of Boston's most hated foes and the very team that dismissed them from the playoffs in a surprise first-round upset in the spring."
To a lesser extent, the Warriors must have some urgency, but they're already facing some adversity. With the opening night just days away, Kristaps Porziņģis remains away from the team while he deals with a mystery illness.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Bill Belichick was notably absent from the Patriots 2001 Super Bowl reunion.
- Nick Sirianni and Dan Quinn didn't cool their hot seats with late-game blunders.
- The Cowboys have turned to a former NFL head coach to fix their broken defense.
- Alabama is our most overrated team in the SEC MBB preseason media poll.
- Penny wise: Penny Hardaway is pumping his own millions into the Memphis roster.
- The SEC took another step toward self-governance with standardized NIL contracts.
- Cheryl Reeve was named WNBA Executive of the Year for her efforts building the Lynx.
- The USWNT have something to prove against World Cup winner Spain.
- Check out our UEFA Champions League expert picks as the action rolls on.
- Carmelo Hayes joined 946 and attacked Solo Sikoa at WWE Raw.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ UEFA Champions League is on Paramount+ all day
🏒 Devils at Red Wings, 6 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ USWNT vs. Spain, 7 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Preseason: Cavaliers at Magic, 7 p.m. on NBCSN
🏈 Delaware at MTSU, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
⚾ ALCS Game 2: Guardians at Rays, 8 p.m. on TBS
🏈 FIU at Jacksonville State, 8 p.m. on ESPNU
🏒 Avalanche at Stars, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Preseason: Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV
🏒 Bruins at Sharks, 11 p.m. on ESPN