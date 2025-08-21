For the first time in his career, Josh Allen will not play in any preseason games after Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled his quarterback out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers.

When asked about his decision to not play Allen this preseason, McDermott's answer was pretty simple. Allen has a full participant for virtually all of Buffalo's training camp practices, including during the team's recent joint practice with the Bears.

"[You've] got the reigning MVP, and I feel that he's shown to this point that he's in a good spot," McDermott said, via ESPN.

McDermott also alluded to his responsibility to protect Allen, a three-time Pro Bowler who has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since his second season in the NFL. Durability has been one of Allen's strengths. While his mobility renders himself to taking more hits than most quarterbacks do, Allen has made 118 consecutive starts (including the postseason) dating back to his rookie season. That's the longest active streak in the NFL.

While Allen won't play, McDermott said that the is still trying to figure out what other starters will and won't play on Saturday. McDermott was openly critical of his team following Buffalo's 38-0 loss to Chicago and its second preseason game.

"Certainly not up to our standard, what we expect," McDermott said. "Got a lot of work to do, that's very clear. Doesn't matter who's out there -- ones, twos, threes, fours -- whoever it is, we expect them to perform and we expect our level of performance to be much better than that."