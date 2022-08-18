Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to play in his first game since losing 42-36 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. Allen will start for the Bills Saturday in their home preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott informed reporters Thursday that Allen would get the start. McDermott did not give many details on how much Allen or other starters will play, but said they will see a "heavy amount" of snaps. Other first-stringers will also see playing time during the matchup.

Allen did not play in the team's Week 1 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, the Bills went with quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Case Keenum to lead the offense.

In Allen's absence, Barkley went 18 of 24 with 224 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, while Keenum went 11 of 18 with 86 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills' 27-24 win.

Allen, 26, is once again a front-runner for the MVP award this season and the Bills are Super Bowl favorites. Buffalo has yet to advance to a Super Bowl with Allen as their offensive leader, but it seems like it is only a matter of time before they make it to the big game.